SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 4,490 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 119,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 53,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 106,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 139,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,058.07 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.