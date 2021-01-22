SOL Capital Management CO Buys 699 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after buying an additional 1,349,402 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $153,279,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,025,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $85,708,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,599. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

