SOL Capital Management CO Has $16.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.9% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.59. 4,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,717. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

