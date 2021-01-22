SOL Capital Management CO Has $2.87 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,964. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $248.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

