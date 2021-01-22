SOL Capital Management CO Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,750. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $209.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.