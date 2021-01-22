SOL Capital Management CO Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,842 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 39,033 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 251.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,112,000 after buying an additional 97,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in FedEx by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 53,859 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.74. The company had a trading volume of 73,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,555. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.