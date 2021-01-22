SOL Capital Management CO Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after buying an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,785,000 after buying an additional 3,248,260 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,047,000 after buying an additional 2,675,776 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $56,424,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.88. 689,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,441,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

