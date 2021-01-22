SOL Capital Management CO Sells 11,850 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in General Electric by 6.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in General Electric by 21.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in General Electric by 19.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in General Electric by 12.9% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 47,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 43.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.09. 944,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,114,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.