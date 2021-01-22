Solana (SOL) Market Capitalization Tops $894.79 Million

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Solana coin can now be bought for approximately $3.42 or 0.00010509 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Solana has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Solana has a market capitalization of $894.79 million and approximately $46.05 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00069664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.16 or 0.00584918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00044537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.86 or 0.04293562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016855 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (SOL) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official website is solana.com

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

