Solana (SOL) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can currently be bought for $3.30 or 0.00010150 BTC on major exchanges. Solana has a total market cap of $863.02 million and $63.65 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00066405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.00582776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00043612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,322.10 or 0.04072199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016339 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013288 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (SOL) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official website is solana.com

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.