SolarCoin (SLR) Price Reaches $0.0192 on Top Exchanges

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $355.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.00 or 0.00413328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000271 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,167,871 coins and its circulating supply is 62,075,171 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

