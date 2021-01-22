SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies comprises 1.4% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 959.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.58.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $317.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.74, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

