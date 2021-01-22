Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Lowered to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

