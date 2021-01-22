Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.90 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:XPL opened at $0.71 on Friday. Solitario Zinc has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Solitario Zinc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solitario Zinc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 1,093.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 167,773 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

