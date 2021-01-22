Solitude Financial Services Buys Shares of 86,007 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Solitude Financial Services purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,412,000. Apple accounts for about 10.0% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

Shares of AAPL opened at $136.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.64. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $139.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

