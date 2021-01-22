Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.22

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and traded as high as $27.17. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 18,037 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

