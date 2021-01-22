SONM (SNM) Price Hits $0.0118

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One SONM token can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SONM has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SONM has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $244,759.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SONM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.12 or 0.00573628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00044795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.41 or 0.04219056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016115 BTC.

About SONM

SNM is a token. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . SONM’s official website is sonm.com

SONM Token Trading

SONM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.