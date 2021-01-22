Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Invests $20.15 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,111,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,150,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 11.0% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.69. 18,103,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,834,002. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

