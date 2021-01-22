Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 128,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,000. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 2.6% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,277,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,545,000 after buying an additional 146,971 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,885,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 236,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 60,743 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 60,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 456,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after buying an additional 47,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.49. 232,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,215. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.05.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

