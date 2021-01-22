Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 14,730 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 0.7% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $78.19. 4,816,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,013,647. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.96. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $1,698,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

