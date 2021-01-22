Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,969 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $1,201,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.46. 660,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,223. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.70. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

