Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 170.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 25,729 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,236,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRL. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken purchased 6,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,274. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

