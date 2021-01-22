Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,944.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $87,000.

EFV stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.85. 2,803,991 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

