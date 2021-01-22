Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 333.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000.

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,947 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.32.

