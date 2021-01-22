South32 Limited (S32.L) (LON:S32) Hits New 52-Week High at $154.30

Shares of South32 Limited (S32.L) (LON:S32) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 154.30 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 152.44 ($1.99), with a volume of 288854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.96).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 144.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 125.94. The company has a market capitalization of £7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10.

About South32 Limited (S32.L) (LON:S32)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

