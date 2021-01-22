South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.65

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 22003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SOUHY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of South32 from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. South32 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

