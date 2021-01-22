SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) Shares Down 0%

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) shares traded down 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.35. 3,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 32,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 2.06% of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

