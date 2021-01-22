SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) Shares Up 0.2%

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.09 and last traded at $25.99. 16,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 21,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 2.09% of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

