Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.01

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.01 and traded as high as $17.47. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 31,630 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

