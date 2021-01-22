Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO) (TSE:SPG) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO) (TSE:SPG) dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.11. Approximately 42,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 54,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.54. The firm has a market cap of C$113.20 million and a PE ratio of 50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO) (TSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$61.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

