SparkPoint (SRK) Hits One Day Volume of $1.69 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $19.49 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00065832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.02 or 0.00573335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00043366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.16 or 0.04227528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016508 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,309,307,283 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

