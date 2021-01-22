SparksPay (SPK) Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $33,079.24 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000040 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001009 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,336,279 coins and its circulating supply is 9,260,475 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.