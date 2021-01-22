SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises 1.6% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned about 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWB. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000.

NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $87.58. The stock had a trading volume of 580,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,067. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.75. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $88.03.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

