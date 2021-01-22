SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 10,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $311.87 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $312.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.28 and a 200-day moving average of $293.67.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.