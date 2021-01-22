SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Bought by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 173.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,001 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares makes up 0.5% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLDM. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 8,551,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,775,000 after buying an additional 1,109,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 23.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,675,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,892,000 after purchasing an additional 880,160 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 1,543.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,667,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,665,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,136,000 after buying an additional 70,499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,365. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $20.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87.

