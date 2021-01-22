SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 41,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $172.47. 16,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,567,693. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

