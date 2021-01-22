SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,101 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,550 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,661,000 after acquiring an additional 965,614 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 773,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.90. 6,909,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,189,191. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.07 and its 200 day moving average is $175.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

