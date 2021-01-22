SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Acquired by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.50% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,522,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth $486,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 47,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QUS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.05. The company had a trading volume of 29,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,310. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $64.57 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.82.

