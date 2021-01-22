SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,175 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Aries Wealth Management owned 0.53% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $15,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,631,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 633.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 63,773 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,443,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,871,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,045,000 after buying an additional 977,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 558,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,967. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69.

