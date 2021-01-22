SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 7.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $27,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.89. 1,168,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,982. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $57.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.