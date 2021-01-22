SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Increased by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,643,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,351,000 after buying an additional 480,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,642,000 after purchasing an additional 676,944 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,199,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,228,000 after purchasing an additional 614,263 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,945,000 after purchasing an additional 851,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David Loasby lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. David Loasby now owns 1,954,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,961,000 after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.89. 1,168,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,982. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $57.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.40.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

