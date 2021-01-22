SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 55,310 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

MDY traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $448.48. 564,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,081. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $451.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.45.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

