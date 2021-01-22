Spectrecoin Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00026554 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00112924 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001540 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008905 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

