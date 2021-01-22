Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Buys 4,795 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.9% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 53.4% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $57.27 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $236.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

