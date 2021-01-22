Spectrum Trading Up 6.3% This Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $20,822.71 and approximately $6,987.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.84 or 0.00421377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.