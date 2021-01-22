Sphere Market Capitalization Hits $1.26 Million (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Sphere has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $2,011.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sphere has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,645.11 or 0.99882061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00025155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016368 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

