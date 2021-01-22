Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,200 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,433 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.15% of Splunk worth $40,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $87,048.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $1,292,985.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,566 shares in the company, valued at $17,339,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $6,042,901. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.90. 2,251,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.11. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pritchard Capital dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

