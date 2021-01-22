Spreng Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,188 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.02. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $67.05.

