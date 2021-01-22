Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $10.41 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises 8.2% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,159,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.94. The company had a trading volume of 343,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,705. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $94.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.49.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

