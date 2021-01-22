Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $3.22 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.5% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,666,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after purchasing an additional 257,597 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.23. 346,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,874. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.02. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $132.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

